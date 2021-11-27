From spots to cake sales - doing their bit for Children In Need

Leasingham pupils had a cake sale and accessorise day for Children In Need. EMN-211119-143728001

Helping to add to the national total which hit millions of pounds again this year after a tough time through the Covid pandemic, schools and businesses stepped up to do their bit around Sleaford.

They had a great day at Winchelsea School in Ruskington. Everyone arrived in their pyjamas and had breakfast together, no mean feat with more than 220 children. After that, children had the chance to have their face painted like Pudsey, put all the coins on the large Pudsey picture boards and had a raffle for Children in Need prizes. Then Pudsey bear himself arrived.

Headteacher Helen Duckett was proud having raised more than £580.

At St Andrew’s Primary School in Leasingham, headteacher David Hodgson said they had a cake sale and accessorise day for the children on Friday.

“We have raised well over £200 for Children in Need. “The community were very kind with their donations and support,” he said. Students at Kesteven and Sleaford High School raised money from a number of events a week early on the previous Friday due to an assessment week for older students. Sleaford’s William Alvey School held a Children in Need ramble the previous Sunday, covering eight miles in a loop around Rauceby.

Meanwhile, at Caythorpe Primary School children were invited to wear spotty clothes and odd socks for a donation. They also had a ‘No Pens Day’ and parents supplied cakes for a sale at break time.

