Fundraising duo complete incredible 146-mile cycling challenge for Louth charity

Two intrepid fundraisers have completed an incredible 146-mile off-road cycling challenge to raise vital funds for a charity in the Louth area.

Andy Jones, 44, and his 30-year-old friend, Jordan Silvester, set off from Whitehaven on the Cumbrian coast and pedalled across the country, tackling trails, hills and plenty of mud, before reaching Tynemouth, a town in Tyne And Wear on the east coast.

It took them only three days – and their grit and determination paid off because the pair raised more than £1,800 for Naomi’s Garden, the Manby Park-based charity that supports children and families with disabilities, as well as the wider community.

Was it tough? "Yes!” exclaimed Andy. Was it painful? “Also yes!”, shrieked Andy. But would they do it again? “Absolutely!” stressed Andy.

Andy Jones (right) and Jordan Silvester at Whitehaven in Cumbria, all set to start their 146-mile cycling challenge.

“Our pain and suffering are temporary,” he went on. “Some people have to deal with permanent pain for their entire lifetime. If our fundraising can help relieve the pain for even just a few days for them, then it was worth it.”

Andy runs the Louth-based car-restoring company, Studio 81 Auto Detailing, where Jordan works.

The latter described the cycle challenge as “probably the toughest physical and mental thing I’ve ever attempted”.

He added: “But the pain was worth it when we reached the other end, knowing what we had achieved and knowing that the money we raised will help out a great charity that is doing wonders for people who thought no-one was there for them.

The duo reach Newcastle on their three-day marathon, accompanied by friend Robbie Margarson.

"I hope what we’ve done can help make a dent in what Naomi’s Garden is trying to achieve.”

Andy and his wife, Jemma, who runs the dog-grooming business, The Pooch Parlour, in Louth, have been donating to the annual charity ball of Naomi’s Garden for several years and are friends of the charity.

It was at the last garden ball when the idea for the challenge was hatched, and Jemma, alongside their 18-year-old daughter, Megan Jackson-Jones, played her role in the sponsored marathon. She drove a motorhome, kindly lent to them by friend Judy Dagnell.

Jemma, 41, said: “It was an absolute honour to be part of the boys raising so much money for such a good cause.

Andy and Jordan reach Tynemouth at the end of their challenge, alongside friend Robbie.

"Was it hard watching my husband hit breaking point? Absolutely it was. But there was so much pride in seeing his face when he hit the finish line.” Megan was equally proud, describing her dad as “a real superhero”.

Naomi’s Garden is the working name for The King’s Outreach, which was founded in 2001. Trustee and director Sarah-Jayne Walker was full of praise for Andy and Jordan’s achievement.

She said: “This challenge was one of the most demanding I have seen. A huge thankyou to the boys who self-funded this incredible fundraiser.

"The money will go directly towards our refurbishment project in Manby, helping us get over the line and into our new building by the end of this year. We are so grateful and proud of this group. Well done!”

The riders also expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who sponsored them, saying the generosity of friends, family and the community kept them going through the toughest sections of the route.

A special thankyou also goes to Robbie Margarson, Tony Barkas and Dianne Barkas, who all joined Andy and Jordan on the third day of the challenge to spur them on towards the finish.

Naomi’s Garden supports more than 50 families with Conductive Education, therapies and family services. Its SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) department works with children who have ADHD, autism and other conditions that may affect their ability to access learning.

The £1,800 raised will contribute to Naomi’s Garden’s ongoing refurbishment to create a welcoming, inclusive space for disabled children, their families and the wider community across Lincolnshire.