Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre to hosts its first outdoor performance

The Trinity Arts Centre is welcoming live theatre and its customers back

Shooting Fish Theatre Company will present a theatrical double bill written and produced in collaboration with young people from Gainsborough

The productions form part of the Gainsborough Literacy Project which aims to support young peoples’ skills development.

Young people will be presenting a short play called, A Slip of the Tongue, which is a co-collaboration with The Old Nick Theatre and Museum and will be performed by local young people.

This will be followed by a performance of No Picnic. Shooting Fish have been working with Community Learning in Partnership over the last six months, developing a new script, supported by professional writer, Rob Johnston.

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome audiences to our first live performance here at the Trinity Arts Centre after such a long wait.

"We have been very busy behind the scenes, making improvements to our venue and ensuring measures are in place for the safe return of our customers.

“We hope you will book tickets and support our opening performance. Please support the hard work out young people who with the support and coaching from Shooting Fish Theatre Company have put on a great show for you. Remember this is an outdoor performance so don’t forget to bring your own seat.”

The two performances will take place on Tuesday, June 29, from 7.30pm on the lawn in front of the Trinity Arts Centre.

All tickets must be secured in advance of the performance.

To comply with social distancing rules, a maximum of six tickets can be purchased per transaction and each transaction is treated as a social bubble.

This is a 'Pay What You Decide' event and you will be given the opportunity to donate money after the performance.