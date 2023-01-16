Generous donation in memory of a popular Rasen area nurse

A very personal donation has been made in memory of a Rasen area nurse.

Donna Christopher was a district nurse for many years and was just 51 years old when she died of pancreatic cancer, a few years ago.

Now her daughter, Laura Christopher, has donated Donna’s wigs to help other people receiving cancer treatment.

The three wigs have gone to the Macmillan Wig Bank at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Laura, a Clinical Education Midwife, said: "Mum began her nurse training when she was just 17 and devoted her whole life to helping others.

"She cared for many cancer patients during her career and even applied to Macmillan just before she became poorly.

“She really was amazing and I know she would definitely approve of the wigs being used to help others.

"I didn’t know what to do with them when mum died, but then I heard about the wig bank and it just sounded so wonderful and perfect.”

Laura added: “Mum really did fight cancer with everything she had. She was supported by so many colleagues and it was important to me that we gave something back to help others.”

Beverley Flockhart is the Macmillian Cancer Information and Support Service Lead at the Trust. She said: “These wigs are going to make a real difference to some of the people we support. We planned to open the Wig Bank in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic we were unable to. So it is great to be able have this service to offer patients now.

“We have wigs and headscarves available and the sessions are supported by an independant hairdresser called Louise and also Doreen from Glenn James Wig Specialists in Woodhall Spa. Both Louise and Doreen have had training in styling wigs. They are able to advise on wigs during one to one consultations and can also restyle them to suit individuals. These can either be ones from our bank or ones that people already have.”

People can make a donation if they wish. The team are also able to accept wigs that are no longer needed.

Laura added: “We are so grateful for the support mum received during her treatment, not only from NHS colleagues, but also our friends and family.

"My brother completed the Jog 28 Miles in February challenge for Pancreatic Cancer UK and we have both donated to this charity.

"We will always miss mum, but we know she would be proud to see us continuing to help others.”

