Getting Woodhall cooking with slow cooker demonstrations

As well as providing food for families in need, this village food bank have also been showing people how to make the most of their supplies.

At the cooking demonstration are organiser Debbie Bollard of Woodhall Spa and Kirkby on Bain Food Bank, Mandy Elmer of the Food Bank, and chef Sam Hough.

Woodhall Spa & Kirkby on Bain have been continuing their hard work in the community by offering free slow cooker sessions at St Andrews Primary School in Woodhall Spa on Saturday (January 14).

Run by professional chef Sam Hough, an ex-pupil at St Andrew’s School, who now works at the Orchard Cookery School in Stratford Upon Avon, the demonstration offered guests the chance to sample a variety of slow cooker recipes.

A previous session saw recipes for meat eaters, while this Saturdays was focusing on vegan and vegetarian meals made with pulses.

Chef Sam Hough at the cooking demo.

Spokesman Mandy Elmer said: “We wanted to not only give people the food they need to get through the week, but also what they can do with the food and make the best of the ingredients.

"A lot of people we help were saying they didn’t know how to cook with things like pulses, so we had to do something about it.”

Upp Broadband also offered a number of free slow cookers to eligible families.

Debbie Bollard, a co-ordinator at Woodhall Spa Foodbank said, “We are very grateful to Upp for their generous donation. It will make a great deal of difference to so many people in the local area and we are very grateful for their support.”

Debbie Bollard with chef Sam Hough.

Edward Money, Head of Brand and Communication at Upp said: “It’s fantastic to see the hard work of all those involved at Woodhall Spa Foodbank, and we are so pleased to be able to help support the charity and wider community with this

donation.”

Mandy said that so far, January had seen a steady tricky of people coming forward to request a food parcel as they’re “finding their money isn’t going as far as usual.”

Woodhall Spa’s food bank is in urgent need for “winter warmer” items such as tins of soup, tinned meat such as tinned hotdogs and meatballs, pasta sauces and so on, which can be dropped off at the collection point located in the Lincolnshire Co-op and St Peter’s church, both in in Woodhall Spa.