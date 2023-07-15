A living history event will see the return of the King at Bolingbroke this summer.

Heritage Lincolnshire and the Friends of Bolingbroke Castle are teaming up with the Plantagenet Society to create a weekend to remember.

Visitors will see the arming of the King’s knights, learn about the traditional sport of falconry, watch medieval dances, and witness the horsemen on their war horses practicing their martial skills,

Climactic skirmishes will see armed fighters vie for your support and the King’s favour.

This year will also include live demonstrations of blacksmithing, falconry, medieval cookery, archery and combat.

At the castle visitors can surround themselves with the site’s rich history or relax and enjoy the beautiful landscape.

Tracy Stringfellow, CEO of Heritage Lincolnshire said: “Bolingbroke Castle is a fantastic setting for a living history event, and it has so much history within the stones of the ruin.

"Even though Henry IV was born at Bolingbroke Castle, many local people don’t realise that we have such a historically significant ruin, right in the heart of the County.

"We had a successful event last year and 2023 marks our third year doing Bolingbroke Back in Time. We are looking forward to the best year yet!”

Friends of Bolingbroke Castle said: “FOBC are delighted to announce our third and biggest Bolingbroke Back In Time (BBIT) re-enactment event. It is great to see the castle and village come to life with the music, colourful tents and flags and throngs of people enjoying themselves

- not to mention the clash of weapon on shield and armour during the combat displays.

"We had such positive feedback from those who attended last year and we are thrilled to be working with the Plantagenets and Heritage Lincolnshire to make this year’s event even bigger and better.

"There will be even more to see and take part in and we hope you enjoy our additions.

"We look forward to seeing everyone there and to welcome back those who have supported us in previous years too.”

The Return of the King at Bolingbroke Back in Time takes place at Bolingbroke Castle on August 12-13, 11am – 4.30pm

