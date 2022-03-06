Golf club’s hygiene rating restored

Elsham Golf Club

The club originally received the ‘disappointing’ score after a visit by inspectors in September.

However, council staff were much more impressed at their latest review last week, and have now awarded the club the full five stars.

This represents ‘very good’ safety standards.

The venue near Brigg has a clubhouse, bar and function rooms, and caters to weddings and other meetings.

Lauren Bradley, the club’s general manager, had only been in the role for a few days when the original inspection took place.

She praised staff’s efforts in turning the score around.

She said: “It is fair to say that everyone involved in the club was extremely disappointed in the one star food hygiene rating award.

“However we took on board what the environmental health officers had said to us, and set out to implement new policies and procedures for staff in the bar and kitchen.

“We are now delighted to have received a five star award which is the highest rating possible.”

Lauren continued: “This turn around has only been made possible due to the hard work and dedication by the staff and fantastic members of Elsham golf club, in particular the chair of house, Leslie Anne Dunn.

“It has been a tremendous effort and I am truly proud to be part of this team.

“This is only the start, we intend to continue to move forward and make the entire golfing experience here at Elsham both on and off the course, second to none.”