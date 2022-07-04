Great line up of live music at this month's Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market

From 9.30am until 2.30pm there will be live singers and musicians performing music for all tastes for visitors to enjoy whilst shopping with the great line-up of artisan traders and local producers that will be standing.

Festival goers will be treated to a comfy spot to sit and relax in with the chance to enjoy a speciality cocktail from Arcana Bar who will be attending the market.

There will be plenty of tasty treats on offer with fish and chips available from new trader Salt ‘n’ Battery as well as Hepy’s Hog roast.

Sam Mack from Custom Bakes Lincoln.

If your taste buds prefer something sweeter why not pick up a slice of cake from Sarah’s Sweet treats or a delicious brownie from Custom Bakes Lincoln.

For those really wanting to get into the festival spirit, a glitter bar will be available 10am until 1pm offering free glitter body art.

This market also welcomes back regular traders including Redhill Farm with their award-winning pork, Kevin’s pies with his award-winning pies and Doughnut Dreams with their scrumptious doughnuts.

Charlotte Toplass, events and marketing executive, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all of our regular traders back this month.

“We are also excited to be adding to the atmosphere to create festival vibes with live music, free glitter art, and a pop-up bar.