Grinch is best window but Rasen spirits high

Nice & Naughty Bistro Cafe won the MRAG window competition EMN-211222-160438001

MRAG (Market Rasen Action Group) is one of the organisations at the forefront of the Rasen area’s covid response and when it came to judging their ‘Best Dressed Window’ competition, chairman Julie Lambie said there could only be one winner.

She said: “With the possibility of another lockdown looming, we thought the Grinch fitted the bill perfectly.

“We also chose this as Nicky did a fantastic job with her window paintings and after the last 20 months has been working so hard, including doing many things for the community.”

Cynthia's was named runner-up in the MRAG window competition

Julie added: “We hope we don’t see the country go into lockdown again, but if we do, for those people who would need our help, for those who will be vulnerable and in possible isolation again, please know that we will be there to help and do our best as a community to get through this crisis once again.