Group exercise set to return to Rasen and Gainsborough leisure centres

Group exercise back

Both centres, run by Everyone Active in partnership with West Lindsey District Council, reopened on Monday, April 12 after three months of closure due to the third lockdown.

Now group exercise has been given the green light to resume from Monday, May 17 in the penultimate stage of the Government’s four-step roadmap.

Prior to the reopening of gyms, customers were able to use Everyone Active’s comprehensive package of online workouts and livestreamed classes across its social media pages.

Market Rasen Leisure Centre

As restrictions have eased, many have been eager to return to group exercise in centres and Everyone Active’s strict operational measures mean they can do so in a Covid-safe environment.

Kerry O’Neill, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are delighted to be able to safely resume group exercise classes in our centres.

“Aside from the obvious physical benefits, this will be a huge boost for mental health and wellbeing in the area and comes at an apt time following the start of Mental Health Awareness Week.”

Research commissioned by ukactive* showed 58% of people had managed their mental health and wellbeing during lockdown through being active, while 63% said that taking part in sport and physical activity with others could help with feelings of loneliness.

Kerry said: “Many of our customers thrive on the social element of exercise, not just for motivational reasons but also because they enjoy seeing friendly faces in a familiar environment.

“With social contact having been limited over the past year, the ability to mix safely with other members of the community will be appreciated by many.

“The importance of mental wellbeing is proving increasingly resonant with the public and customers can reintroduce group exercise to their fitness regime in the knowledge they are addressing the needs of body and mind.”

Everyone Active, which also has committed to keeping its customers safe and active, ensuring it will meet and exceed Government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 with the Everyone Active Pledge.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Owen Bierley, welcomed the news that exercise classes are set to return.

He said: “Health and wellbeing is a key priority for West Lindsey District Council and we are delighted to see that our leisure centres are able to open up and offer group exercise classes for local people.

“It is important that we all continue to work hard to look after our physical and mental health and wellbeing, and meeting others in group exercise classes will be a great way to do this and keep us motivated.”