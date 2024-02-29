Hand of friendship extended to over 55s in Woodhall Spa

Age UK Lyndsey and re:new Gym Unite are launching Friendship Groups.

​Age UK Lyndsey and re:new Gym Unite have joined together to launch a number of Friendship Groups in Woodhall Spa, aiming to bring people aged 55 and over together, starting on March 19, and continuing every first and third Tuesday of the month from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Held at the gym, located on Coronation Road, the Friendship Groups are free of charge and will offer a number of activities, including craft workshops led by the local Fairy Crafters, and the opportunity to enjoy tea, coffee, and cake together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the regular sessions begin, re:new Gym will host an Open Day on Monday (March 11) from 10am to 2.30pm, and anyone aged 55 and over are welcome to come along and explore this historic building and find out what the Friendship Groups have to offer.

There will be a buffet, teas, and coffees, relaxing hand massages, balloons, and stalls from the Garden Club, Fairy Crafters, and Willowtree Wellness.

The success of the Friendship Groups hinges on the support and participation of the

community. David Charles, Gym Manager at re:new Gym, said: “It’s been a lot of hard work to get the group up and running, but I’m very excited about what Age UK Lyndsey have created.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This initiative can truly enrich lives, but it will only succeed with the community’s support.

"We’ve laid the groundwork for something truly special, and now we invite you to join us in making it a thriving hub of friendship and community spirit.