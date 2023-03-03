Happy 104th birthday Edith - she's the star of care home at World Book Day party

A resident of a care home in Skegness was the star character of a World Book Day party – after all, it was her 104th birthday

Edith Hill (centre) celebrating her 104th birthday with (from left) niece Ann Turner with husband John, great-niece Claire Hutchinson and the Mayor of Skegness Coun Tony Tye.

Edith Hill says she isn’t one to let everyone know her age – but her family, fellow residents and staff at Aspen Lodge Care Home were not going to let the day go without a celebration.

The King may not have realised her forwarding address from her previous home in Yorkshire in time to send his good wishes, but the home was adorned with bunting and balloons and staff and residents were dressed as their favourite story book characters to make it a special fun day.

Home manager Julie Esprit said Edith had been ready to party since 9am. “We had to tell her she had to wait as we were expecting a visit from the Mayor and guests at 11am,” she said.

"Edith is full of life and very independent. She know what she wants and she won’t let us do anything that she can do herself.

"A very lovely lady and we are pleased to have her here.”

Edith’s neice Ann Turner went along with her husband, John, and daughter Claire Hutchinson to join in the party.

"Until a couple of years ago Edith lived in Yorkshire but we live in Burgh-le-Marsh and she wanted to be closer to us,” said Ann. “She is an amazing lady – very knowledgeable and active for her age. She has always been active and before she retired had a very good job with Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI), travelling around the country.

"We think that is why she has kept so alert and active.”

Mayor Coun Tony Tye wished Edith a ‘happy birthday’ and said she was the oldest resident he had visited during his year in office.

"I visited one resident who was 102 but no-one as old as Edith. She is amazing – of course, it’s all down to the wonderful Skegness air.”