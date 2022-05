Anyone who can help locate Chloe is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Chloe, 17. went missing around 9.20am yesterday (Sunday) morning.

She is described as white, 5ft 3 inches tall, with a slim build and long blonde straight hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings, black coat with fluffy brown hood.

Police believe she may be in the local area or may have travelled to the London or Essex areas.