Lynn Shelley says the rings were missing after her mum died.

A heartfelt plea has been made for the return of rings that went missing following the death of a 88-year-old woman on Christmas Day last year.

Lynn Shelley’s mum passed away in Skegness and her daughter says, nearly a year later, not knowing what happened to the treasured rings has made it difficult for the family to let her rest.

“I would like to put out a Christmas appeal to whoever took or has my late mother’s rings to please, please think about what they mean to her family,” Lynn said. “I can’t let my mother rest as I constantly think about why someone would take them.”

It is believed the rings – a gold wedding band and has a platinum band through the middle and an eternity ring set with tiny little sapphires and diamonds – were taken from her mum’s finger after she had passed away.

“I know this 100% as when I visited mum before her death I would o stroke her hand and swivel her rings as I knew how much they meant to her – especially after my father passed some years earlier,” Lynn said.

She says she is sure the rings were not taken by a family member and has contacted ‘sell gold for cash’ and jewellery shops to see if whoever took them had sold them.

"Their value is only sentimental as they were only worth around £110 at today’s market value,” said Lynn. “As it is almost a year after my mother’s death and with Christmas coming up I am appealing to these shops to be aware someone may try to sell them.

"I am also appealing to whoever took them to return them.”

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police with the crime reference number 24-0000 458 65.

Anyone who knows where the rings are or wishes to return can do so anonymously by posting them to Lincolnshire Police and quoting Lynn Shelley’s name and the crime reference number.

Lynn added: “It’s what they mean to us and to me especially as they were left to me in her will to pass to my daughter then my granddaughter.

“I can’t grieve properly and let her pass as I feel I have let her down and apologise everyday.”