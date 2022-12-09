Help available for rough sleepers in East Lindsey as temperatures plummet

As temperatures across East Lindsey plummet, an emergency protocol has been triggered to ensure no-one has to sleep rough in the cold.

No-one should have to sleep rough in cold conditions. Photo: Barry Robinson.

East Lindsey District Council has launched SWEP – Severe Weather Emergency Protocol – due to the temperatures reaching zero or below for three consecutive nights.

The purpose of SWEP is to ensure that a place of safety is available during severe weather conditions for those people sleeping rough who may not normally be eligible for statutory services.

Advertisement

It also includes those people who have a long history of sleeping rough and have refused previous interventions from housing options and support services, or who choose to continue sleeping rough.

The protocol will continue until Tuesday, December 13, and means that all rough sleepers should be offered shelter.

Advertisement

This may not be within their chosen area, due to their own situation or needs.

A spokesman said: “Those who have chosen not to accept the offer will unfortunately remain in their current situation.

Advertisement

"The Rough Sleeping Team will continue to go out and support those who find themselves on the streets and those who who have made the choice of not accepting the support or their housing options.”

Anyone who knows of any rough sleepers and needs assistance is asked to get in touch with the Specialist Rough Sleeping Intervention Team at ELDC. Any accommodation provided will usually be short term and basic. Those who do not have a connection to East Lindsey will be assisted to return to their own locality. If they have no where to go in the daytime, call 01507 613135 for advice.

Advertisement

Office hours 8am to 5pm on Monday - Friday. A Freephone number is available for those with no credit: 08004640445

The main hostel in East Lindsey is based in Skegness. There is high demand for this hostel and applicants will need a local connection. Referrals must be made by East Lindsey District Council and further information can be obtained by contacting the Housing Hub Tel: 01507 613135

Advertisement

There is a small male only hostel in Mablethorpe run by the Christian Fellowship which provides supported accommodation. More information can be obtained by phoning 01507 478995.

Read also: