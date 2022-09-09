Here is where you can pay your respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Lincolnshire

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II sadly passed away on Thursday, September 8 (Photo by Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Gainsborough Town Council said: “At this time of national mourning, out of respect and in accordance with protocol all council meetings will be cancelled.

“Floral tributes may be placed at Richmond Park, around the flag pole and War Memorial, Parnell Street

“We would kindly ask that you remove any form of wrapping from the flowers before laying them.

“At the end of the mourning period, the day after the funeral, the flowers will be removed.

“All flowers will be taken away to be composted and a tree will be planted in the town, in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, following the coronation of King Charles III.

“Further announcements will follow.”

Gainsborough Methodist Church said: “It is with great sadness of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

“This Saturday’s Brew Up has been cancelled in mark of respect.

“The church will be open from until noon for our public to pray, leave flowers and to sign our book of condolence.

“May she rest in peace.”

Following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, All Saints Church in Gainsborough will be open until 7pm for those wishing to sign the Book of Condolence, there is an opportunity to light a candle in memory, and for private prayer.

For those wishing to place floral tributes, there is an area designated outside in front of the Church.

At noon, the Church bell will be tolled and Evening Prayer will be at 5pm.

Lincoln Cathedral will be open until 8pm today (Friday, September 9, for people to sign the book of condolence, light candles and pray.

The service of Evensong at 5.30pm will be a special service in memory of Her Majesty The Queen

There will be no admission charges to the Cathedral during the period of national mourning.