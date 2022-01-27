Horbling Scouts visit new mosque

Members of the 2nd Billingborough, Horbling and Morton Scout Group made the first educational trip to visit Sleaford’s new mosque.
The visit on Wednesday evening saw 24 Cubs and Beaver Scouts, along with six adult leaders meet members of the Sleaford Islamic Centre in Station Road.
Nadim Aziz from the masjid committee said it was a significant milestone as they open up again for educational visits for the first time since the project was completed and covid restrictions allowed.
He said: “We took all necessary covid precautions as laid down by the Government, with temperature checks at the door and mask wearing.
“Even at Friday prayers we still wear masks and social distance and every visitor has to register in our book.
“The Scouts were so pleased with their visit and afterwards we offered them snacks and their parents came to collect them.”
The mosque is taking bookings for visits by other groups and schools, limiting to smaller groups to keep it manageable.