Horbling Scouts visit new mosque

Horbling and Billingborough Cub Scouts and Beavers were the first educational group to visit the newly completed Sleaford Mosque on Wednesday evening. children are pictured with leaders, volunteers and members of the Sleaford Islamic Centre committee. Photo: N. Aziz EMN-220120-143825001

Members of the 2nd Billingborough, Horbling and Morton Scout Group made the first educational trip to visit Sleaford’s new mosque.

The visit on Wednesday evening saw 24 Cubs and Beaver Scouts, along with six adult leaders meet members of the Sleaford Islamic Centre in Station Road.

Nadim Aziz from the masjid committee said it was a significant milestone as they open up again for educational visits for the first time since the project was completed and covid restrictions allowed.

He said: “We took all necessary covid precautions as laid down by the Government, with temperature checks at the door and mask wearing.

“Even at Friday prayers we still wear masks and social distance and every visitor has to register in our book.

“The Scouts were so pleased with their visit and afterwards we offered them snacks and their parents came to collect them.”