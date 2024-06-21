Horncastle Youth Club set to return
Horncastle Youth Centre was closed for the last time in 2021, and plans have been in the works to bring back youth provision in town ever since.
But as the building in Cagthorpe is now no longer available, a committee of volunteers have been cultivating plans to bring back weekly sessions to be held at the Astro Bar Pavillion at Playing Fields in town, next to the cricket club.
A meeting to recruit prospective volunteers was held on Monday June 17, and was attended by prospective memebrs as well as representatives from Lincolnshire County Council, East Lindsey District Council, Sine Lincolnshire, the YMCA, and Lincolnshire Council for Voluntary Youth Services.
it is hoped that the youth club will be launched in September, and in the meantime, the committee are hosting a taster session on Saturday August 20 where youngsters, aged school-year six up to 18, can come along and see what the new club will offer for youngsters.
The taster session will be held at the Pavilion from 10am to 2pm, and visitors will be able to enjoy a taste of what the club will offer including arts and crafts, circus skills, and more.
Spokesman Jo Stone has said that they will need more volunteers, both adult and young, to join the committee and also to help come up with a name the new youth club.
"We really want young people to sit on the committee, children aged 11 and upward, we would really value a young person’s perspective on what they’d like to see happen at the club, as it is for them and they should have some say.”
If anyone would be interested in joining the committee, or to find out more, email [email protected]