Hubbard’s Hills Trust thanks Louth Lions and Old Maltings Antiques Centre for donations

Pictured above are members of Hubbard’s Hills Trust: Andrew Leonard, Jill Makinson-Sanders, and Ray Edmonds, alongside Louth Lions president Sue Crew and fellow members Derek Blow and Malcolm Lamb.

Through their fundraising efforts at the Hubbard’s Hills duck races, Louth Lions Club recently paid for all the new signage that has been installed at the popular beauty spot.

Trust chairman Andrew Leonard said that the Hubbard’s Hills Trust was very grateful to the Lions Club, not only for generously covering the cost of the new signs, but also all their continued partnership working and sponsorship of other projects over recent years.

Andrew Leonard with the cheque at the Old Maltings Antiques Centre.

Mr Leonard also recently received a generous donation from The Old Maltings Antique Centre on Aswell Street, Louth.

As a co-operative business, they give annually to charitable causes chosen by their members.