Husband’s tribute to ‘beautiful’ Yasmin after inquest into A16 collision

Yasmin O’Donnell tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision in Burwell.

Yasmin tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision on the A16 London Road, Burwell, near Louth, on July 15 last year.

Today (Tuesday), when Yasmin should have been celebrating her second wedding anniversary, her inquest was held in Lincoln.

Yasmin’s husband Sam O’Donnell has issued a tribute on behalf of the family, which states: “Yasmin was a thoroughly wholesome person, inside and out. She was so hardworking, sweet and kind. She had a craft room and was very creative.

“She did weaving, crochet, macramé and if she needed a new dress, she could just make one. Our house is filled with her creations. They are a permanent reminder of her talent, creativity and love, and a source of strength for me.

“Yasmin was 12 weeks pregnant and we grieve not only for her, but for all that might have been. She would have been a brilliant mother.

“Knowing she had that experience taken away from her makes it all the more painful for me and for her family.

“Not only have we lost a wonderful wife / sister / daughter, we have also lost a future child / grandchild.

“Yasmin never fell out with anyone. She was so laid back and nothing ever bothered her. Before her, I was quite a fiery person. She changed my life. I don’t want to ever let her down.

“She gave me more than I could ever put into words. We had each other and so we had everything we wanted.

“Losing her totally spun my life upside down. She didn’t cause the collision. She had no control over what happened to her. The world lost a beautiful person, through no fault of her own, and it’s heart-breaking.

“She was just so fundamentally good. We all love and miss her deeply. If I could change places with her, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

The inquest heard that Yasmin’s car was hit, head on, by another vehicle which was on the wrong side of the road on solid white lines.

The male driver was found to have double the legal limit for cocaine in his system, and was speeding at over 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

One witness said, “He was driving like he was invincible, and he could have done what he liked.”