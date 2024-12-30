'I was a heart attack waiting to happen' -- retired Woodhall Spa man's amazing weight-loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired man from Woodhall Spa has had more than Christmas and New Year to celebrate. For he is also basking in the success of an amazing weight-loss.

Super-slimmer Alan Keuneke, 67, has shed a remarkable four stone and 11 pounds (31kg) thanks to the help of a Slimming World class in the town. And his achievement has smashed the myth that slimming is for women only.

Alan’s praiseworthy turnaround began in January 2022 when a visit to the doctor’s revealed that a change in lifestyle was in order.

He recalled: “I had just retired from being a lorry-driver where the lifestyle is long hours, grabbing food on the go. Meals were often heavy on pastry, fried foods and convenience foods.

Woodhall Spa man Alan Keuneke, 67, pictured before and after his weight loss. (PHOTOS BY: Slimming World)

"I was borderline diabetic, struggling with breathlessness and severe heartburn, and a heart attack waiting to happen. I knew I had to do something.”

Alan duly joined the Slimming World group, run on Tuesday evenings by Karen Fereday, at Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa, and was set a personal achievement target. Now, two years on, he is regarded by Karen as “a true inspiration” to the rest of the class.

"Alan is just amazing in maintaining his target,” said Karen. “He is a great member of the group.

"I am fortunate to have several successful men in the group, and it’s great to see that Slimming World isn’t just for women.

"All new members are given a warm welcome and told they are in a safe place. I explain how food optimising works, along with some daily activity. Members can still enjoy their favourite foods and lose weight for good.”

Alan went on: “On joining Slimming World, I realised I could still enjoy my favourites just by changing the way I shopped, cooked, ate and drank.

"Karen explained how to swap to lean meats, lots of vegetables and fruit, and measured portions of bread, cereals, milk and cheese. Everything had to be in moderation.

"Such food optimising is now part of normal life, and I have also learned to be more active, keeping busy in my large garden and walking as much as I can. Exercise isn’t always about going to the gym or running miles.

"Without Karen, I could easily go back to old habits. But the group keeps me motivated and committed.”