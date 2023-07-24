An iconic former nightclub on Skegness seafront is set to reopen as a late-night cocktail bar.

The former L A Cafe in Skegness is set to relaunch as a late-night cocktail bar.

LA Cafe on Grand Parade, formerly owned by Taj Bola, said goodbye to its patrons in May 2018, following a successful run of over a decade of attracting partygoers from all over the country.

Since then the property has looked run down on what is a busy corner of the seafront.

Now, under new ownership by Mirch (2022) Limited, plans are in motion to rejuvenate this well-known establishment.

A newly launched Instagram account for the venture has stirred excitement among locals, with the announcement that the grand reopening is slated for late 2023.

The company has applied to East Lindsey District Council for a new premises licence, intending to serve alcohol from 9am to 4am, seven days a week.

The application also includes licensable activities such as the hosting of plays, films, indoor sporting events, live music and dance performances.

Permission for late-night refreshment services from 11pm to 5am, seven days a week, has been requested.

The decision to close the popular spot was made by its former owner, Taj Bola, who also announced the opening of another club, Kush, during the same weekend.

Just a few doors down from LA Cafe, the multi-floor entertainment complex boasts a Hawaiian-themed tiki room, a whiskey bar and an Alice in Wonderland room.