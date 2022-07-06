David Dawson, of Boston, with his 1968 Jaguar E-Type.

The classic car show saw a huge array of vintage and iconic vehicles lining the streets around Wide Bargate.

From vintage American police cars and yellow cabs – to VW camper vans and British classics such as the Rolls Royce – there was something to catch everyone’s eye.

Organised by Boston Classic Car Club (BCCC), the two-day event drew in enthusiasts from across the county.

Rod Crozier, of Boston, with his 1994 Ford RS 1800i Fiesta.

Visitors were able to view and photograph the vehicles and speak to their owners.

This year’s event was boosted thanks to a donation by Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).

David Brooks, from BCCC, said: “Thanks to everyone involved with the event and the public who came along to support it.”

Linda and Graham Pickles, of Wyberton, looking at a Spitfire 1500.

Shirley Baxter, of Wigtoft, with her 1982 Austin Metro.

Malcolm Webb, of Amber Hill, with his 1970 Ford Cortina.

Linda and David Cuthbert talking to Chris Donno of Boston about his 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow.

Golden wonder: One of the cars at the classic car show in Boston.