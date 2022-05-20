Jonathan Van Tam misses Boston United play-offs after contracting Covid-19

Sir Jonathan Van Tam wearing a Boston United shirt.

The former deputy chief medical officer was hoping to visit his home town to watch the team play in the National League North play-offs.

His positive Covid test meant he had to miss this – which he described as ‘absolutely dreadful’.

Perhaps less dreadful to football fans was the fact he also had to miss his knighthood ceremony, after being added to the New Year’s Honours List.