‘Keep your distance’ warning from seal hospital already full in Skegness

A seal hospital in Skegness is appealing for the public to keep a distance if they spot a pup on the beach during their festive walks.

Skegness Natureland has been busier than ever this Christmas as the Lincolnshire coast is currently in the middle of grey seal pupping season.

A few days ago the total pup count so far at the coastal nature reserve at Donna Nook was 1647.

Pups are currently on the move and are starting to leave leaving their mums, so it is quite likely people will come across them.

Seals you may spot on the beach may just be resting, Skegness Natureland says.

Some that do become separated from their mothers in the North Sea can often sadly end up on Linclnshire beaches exhausted, sick and underweight.

However, with the hospital already full, the team at Skegness Natureland say a pup on the beach doesn’t always mean they are in trouble.

“We are aware of a couple of pups that are currently resting along our coast,” said a spokesperson.

“We do believe mum is attending at least one of the pups so we ask that you give them lots of space!

The seal hosptal at Skegness Natureland is currently full.

“The recommended amount is 100m but please give them as much space as you can.

“If you see anyone pestering the pup please inform them to move away.

“In many cases, mum may be nearby in the sea and it’s important not to get too close or she may abandon the pup

“Pups who have already left their mums and look nice and fat will be resting so to reduce the chance of stressing the pups it’s important to give them some peace and quiet

“Please keep dogs on a lead around them, seals can carry lots of nasty things and we don’t want injuries to either dogs or pups.”

As the hospital is currently full, Skegness Natureland asks anyone who does spot a pup in need of urgent attention to call the British Divers Marine Life Rescue as they can’t take anymore patients in at this time. The number to call is 01825 765546.

Skegness Natureland on North Parade reopens to the public today (Friday) until December 31 fro 10am to 4.30pm, with last admission at 3.30pm.