Lambing season returns to Rand Farm

Lambing Live at Rand Farm Park

Springtime is one of the most favourite seasons at Rand Farm. Not only do morning jobs become a little warmer, but almost every week a new life is welcomed into the world.

Between February 12 and 20, they are expecting the main flock of ewes to lamb.

Each ewe will be closely monitored by the farm team to watch for signs of labour and visitors can join them. Help the farm team notice the first signs of labour and there’s also a possibility of seeing a lambing live.

There is also the opportunity to feed the cade lambs at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

In March, there will be another opportunity to see lambing live, with two lambing weekends: March 5 and 6, March 12 and 13 .

Throughout lambing season, favourite winter activities will also be available.