Last chance to win race tickets in name a beer competition

Market Rasen Racecourse has teamed up with long-time sponsor Ferry Ales Brewery for a competition to name one of their feature beers. EMN-220327-172539001

The winner will get to see and taste their own beer at Market Rasen on Easter Sunday April 17, when the

racecourse hosts its popular Beer & BBQ Raceday.

The competition, which is running on Market Rasen’s Facebook page and closes tomorrow (Monday March 28), invites members of the public to choose a unique and original name for one of Ferry Ales’ own craft beers, which are brewed locally in Fiskerton.

The feature beer to be named will be a well-hopped session IPA with citrus notes.

The winner will receive two Tattersalls Enclosure tickets to the raceday, where they can see their name on display with the other Ferry Ales feature beers, as well as being gifted a keepsake pump clip.

In addition to the wonderful food and drink on offer at the Beer & BBQ Raceday, the racecourse is hosting a Darts Legends Challenge, where racegoers can take on two-time World Darts Champion Bobby George and Las Vegas Desert Classic winner Peter ‘One Dart’ Manley in a number of different short format games, such as ‘High Score,’ ‘Bullseye Challenge,’ ‘Rainbow Challenge’ and ‘Magic Number.’

Of course, the event centres around seven fantastic races and the action on course promises to be thrilling. Younger racegoers can enjoy the fantastic Neigh and Play adventure playground, while picnics and barbeques are welcomed in the lawn enclosure.

A range of hospitality options are available, while a variety of ‘grab and go’ food outlets offer a range to suit all tastes.

John Cussons, owner of Ferry Ales Brewery, said: “We are proud to be part of this popular race day and look forward to seeing how creative people can get with their names.

“We will have some of our fabulous craft ales on as well as a few from across the country.”

Joe Callan, General Manager of Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We are greatly looking forward to the Beer & BBQ Raceday as it is always a fun addition to the Easter weekend.

“We have worked with Ferry Ales Brewery for a good few years now and it is a pleasure to have them on course. Racegoers thoroughly enjoy sampling their fantastic craft beers.

“We are also really looking forward to seeing some of the names people put forward in the feature beer competition, as I’m sure there will be some fantastic suggestions.

“I’m gutted that I can’t enter myself as I have been enjoying thinking up some racing-related names!”

For more information, tickets and hospitality for the Beer & BBQ Raceday, visit: https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen/