Lincoln pride this weekend

Lincoln Pride

After months of deliberation, dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s, the team behind Lincoln Pride has announced that HRVY, Alex Party, Booty Luv and Victoria Scone will be headlining the main stage of the 2022 event following the parade tomorrow (Saturday August 20).

What’s more, these acts will be followed by an equally impressive double-venue Afterparty, with a line up including Booty Luv and Cheeky Girls.

Setting off from Saltergate at 11.30am prompt, the parade will weave through the city finishing at Tentercroft Street Car Park at noon, ready to open the Pride main stage, with its star-studded line-up.

Coun Sue Burke, Portfolio Holder for Reducing Inequality at City of Lincoln Council, said: “We are delighted to support Lincoln Pride and that they can again hold their joyous carnival after the covid lockdowns.

"Pride is a true celebration of love, diversity and inclusivity and we are happy to support organisers in ensuring this is an event enjoyed by all.”

On the day, VIP guests can enjoy an exclusive bar, toilets and seating in the Rainbow Circle.

This year will also see the Family Area return, in partnership with Think2Speak, taking pride of place at the event, providing a more relaxed and quiet safe space for those who would prefer to be further from the stage and away from the crowds

Lizzie Jordan, founder of Think2Speak, said: “Think2Speak is delighted to once again sponsor the family area at Lincoln Pride.

"As the sole specialist organisation supporting LGBTQ+ children and their families in the county, it’s vital that safe spaces are available for LGBTQ+ families.”

And while the crowd is buzzing and the stage jumping, the Pride Market will be open to showcase more than 30 organisations and businesses, ranging from retailers and information providers, to charities, interactive games and facilities.

The event runs until 7pm.

Once the main stage acts have had their time in the spotlight it’ll be time to head to the Afterparties.

For the first time, Lincoln Pride is hosting The Official Afterparty across two venues, so more people than ever can join in the fun.

Dubbed The Lincoln Pride Takeover, from 8pm until 7am, head to both The Scene and Level (formerly Moka), to party alongside a killer line-up featuring none other than the Cheeky Girls, as well as Booty Luv, Soraya Vivian and Scene Queens.

Lincoln Pride UK is a charity run by a small team of dedicated volunteers, who are passionate about wanting to educate, enrich and give back to the local community, with the largest event being this annual free to attend, family friendly event that celebrates the diversity within their community.

Lincoln Pride’s annual event aims to provide a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment for all those who are eager to attend.

A spokesman said: “With the previous Lincoln Pride being held back in 2019, we feel that this year’s event will help to provide the community with a much-needed safe space to express themselves after what has undoubtedly been a difficult three years for everyone.”

However, organisers say Lincoln Pride wouldn’t be able to take place without its dedicated sponsors and funding.

Alongside The Scene, Kinetic Estate Agents also join the event as a platinum sponsor.

A local, independent estate agent based on Redwood Drive, just off Brant Road in Waddington, Kinetic has become part of the local community.

Matt Wilson, Sales Operations and Valuations Manager from Kinetic Estate Agents, said: “As per our commitment to the local community, we are proud and grateful to be involved in Lincoln Pride 2022 celebrating inclusivity, diversity and equality.

"We are incredibly passionate about these things as a business, and we cannot wait for the big day to join in with the celebrations.”

Lincoln Pride UK has also benefitted from funding from the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ).