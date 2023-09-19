Seventy-seven roads in our county are getting a share of a £700,000 surface dressing roads scheme that starts this month, as Lincolnshire County Council describes what is involved.

Surface Dressing Programme 2023.

Selected residential roads across Lincolnshire are getting a special road surfacing treatment designed specifically for suburban areas.

Called ‘micro-asphalt’, the surface treatment is a preventative measure used to seal the existing road surface, improve the texture, improve skid resistance and help water evaporate.

This type of surface treatment can prolong the life of a road by up to ten years. The micro-part of the micro-asphalting means using smaller-sized material than would happen on rural road resurfacing.

These smaller stones and micro-materials are mostly used in residential areas where there’s slower moving traffic because it’s more resistant to the forces put through the road surface when a vehicle turns into a driveway or around a tight corner.

The work involves applying a base and top layer of slurry to the existing road surface which dries within 30 minutes and is then ready for traffic. It’s a quick, clean process that greatly improves a road surface with each job taking between two to four hours to complete.

The schedule began on Monday (September 18) with teams laying the material for the next six weeks, subject to weather, and happening between 7am and 6pm, seven days a week.

Highways will be working with mobile road closures with on-site workers able to help and advise traffic accordingly.

Following the treatment, loose stones may remain on the road surface for a period, and temporary road signs will be used to advise motorists and motorcyclists to be careful.

Highways will monitor the road over the following seven days and return to sweep loose material, if required.

This type of work is weather dependent and bad weather means the work will be rescheduled. If we’re unable to work on the date specified, please keep the road clear of vehicles the following working day.

Road markings can only be replaced after the final sweep has taken place which can be a few weeks after the works. Where needed, temporary signs are put in place reminding the public that road markings have been removed.

The full list of Lincolnshire roads that are getting the surface treatment

North

Belgravia Close Lincoln

Roxborough Close Lincoln

Euston Close Lincoln

Chelsea Close Lincoln

Grovesnor Avenue Lincoln

Shaftesbury Avenue Lincoln

Chalgrove Way Lincoln

Roman Wharf Lincoln

Lady Bower Close North Hykeham

Oulton Close North Hykeham

Wroxham Close North Hykeham

Kinder Avenue North Hykeham

Ullswater Close North Hykeham

Avon Close North Hykeham

Tyne Close North Hykeham

Medway Crescent North Hykeham

Estwaite Close North Hykeham

Derwent Close North Hykeham

Thirlmere Close North Hykeham

Windermere Avenue, Coniston Drive North Hykeham

West Drive Sudbrooke

Windsor Close Sudbrooke

Green Way/Sibthorpe Drive Sudbrooke

South

Church Lane West Deeping

The Lane West Deeping

Cherry Grove Market Deeping

Still Close Market Deeping

Rosemary Avenue Market Deeping

Thyme Avenue Market Deeping

Clover Road Market Deeping

Bramley Road Market Deeping

Chestnut Way Market Deeping

Hawthorn Close Market Deeping

Beech Close Market Deeping

Oak Grove Market Deeping

John Eve Way/Black Prince Way Market Deeping

Harvey Close Bourne

Ostler Drive Bourne

Cecil Close Bourne

Churchill Avenue Bourne

Westwood Drive Bourne

Birch Grove Spalding

Ingleby Court Spalding

Rainton Court Spalding

Cleveland Close Spalding

Kirby Court Spalding

Helmsley Way Spalding

East

Low Toynton Close Horncastle

Cheriton Close Bardney

Laing Close Bardney

Jubilee Close Bardney

Carron Close Bardney

Chapel Lane Hemingby

Picksley Crescent Holton Le Clay

Holmes Close Louth

Welbeck Way Louth

Mill Lane Louth

Havelok Close Louth

Simons Close Louth

Beck Way Louth

Hawker Drive/Pastures Drive Louth

Alder Close Louth

Albany Place Louth

Brookside Close Louth

Bartongate Louth

Albany Road Louth

West

North Lane Navenby

Ely Street Sleaford

Ripon Drive Sleaford

Horseshoe Close Ruskington

The Paddock Ruskington

Manor Close Ruskington

Moor Park Ruskington

West Road Ruskington

Cliffe Avenue Ruskington

Dorrington Close Ruskington

Warning of rogue crews

While the extensive surface dressing works are happening, the county council is issuing a warning after reports have come in of people being approached by supposed ‘crews’ who claim to be working in the area, carrying out surface dressing. They then claim to have have finished the job and just happen to have some ‘leftover’ Tarmac and stone chips. The ‘crew’ then offer to cover a private residence driveway for cash-in-hand.

This is a scam.

And the people running it aren’t working for the county council, they haven’t got extra unwanted material in the back of their lorry, and what they are doing is illegal.

Richard Fenwick, Head of Highways Asset said: “This is a complete scam and simply doesn’t happen with any works we carry out.

“The truth is that our contractors work with very little waste in the first place and all loads that go out from a depot, and then back again - should there be any extra material left over for whatever reason – are logged so that nothing like this can happen.

“Anyone claiming to have left-over material and willing to do a job privately for cash-in-hand is not being truthful. Our working practices don’t allow for the type of situation they are suggesting.”

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is investigating after receiving reports of a company touting for business by claiming to be working for the county’s highways team.

Senior Trading Standards Officer, Sally Gray, explained: “We’ve been made aware of a company who are allegedly misleading people into believing they are from our highways team and offering to carry out resurfacing work such as Tarmacking or repairing potholes on private land.

“These scammers are claiming to be working on the roads nearby, and will have Tarmac left over. Once the work has been done, the individuals are then left with a huge, unexpected bill.

“Residents should take care to research any company before agreeing to contract them for any work. In this case, especially if they are responsible for a community facility – like a local sports club – or a town or parish council in the south of the county, as these seem to be the main targets.”

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, added: “A highways officer, or one of our contractors, would never approach someone out of the blue and offer to do work for them.

“If you are ever unsure whether someone is working on behalf of the highways team, contact the council on 01522 782070 to confirm before agreeing to anything.”