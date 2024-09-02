Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service workforce down by a fifth since 2010

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service workforce has shrunk by a fifth since 2010, new figures show.

The Fire Brigades Union, which collected the data, said firefighters are being asked to do more with less.

Freedom of information requests by the union show there were 612 people employed by the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service this year, including full-time and on-call fire fighters and other supporting staff, such as call handlers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was 145 fewer staff than the workforce of 757 in 2010. It meant the number of jobs fell by 19 per cent.

​The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service workforce has shrunk by a fifth since 2010

Across the 49 fire and rescue services to provide data, the number of firefighter jobs has fallen by 21 per cent in the UK over the last 14 years.

England was the worst impacted, with 10,000 jobs cut – down 22 per cent.

In the same period, Scotland lost 1,400 firefighters, Northern Ireland lost over 200, and Wales lost 500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "Fourteen years of austerity have devastated the fire and rescue service. Every region has been hit, with 12,000 firefighters lost to cuts across the UK."

He added the rise in flooding, wildfires and storms due to the climate emergency, means firefighters are "being asked to do more with less".

He said: "999 response times are slower than ever before, putting homes and lives at risk.

"To protect the public, Labour must invest in the fire and rescue service as a matter of urgency."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show a dozen fire and rescue services in England lost a quarter or more of their workforce. Buckinghamshire saw the biggest fall, with its fire and rescue workforce down 40 per cent from 2010.

The FBU has also found that 4,000 firefighters have both a full time and