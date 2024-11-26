Lincolnshire Wildlife Park 'shocked and devastated' at death of tiger

Dehra has been described as one of the happiest tigers at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, which has been left devastated by her death.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park says it is 'shocked and devastated' at the death of one of its Bengal tigers.

The annoucement regarding 16-year-old Dehra was made by Park CEO Steve Nichols on social media yesterday (Monday).

Dehra arrived at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park with her three cubs 10 years ago after being rehomed from a private collection.

Steve described her as one of "happiest tiger we've ever had" and added the park had gone into mourning following her death.

"We know this is going to come as a shock to many, it shocked us too,” the statement reads.

“Dehra, our gorgeous 16-year-old Bengal tiger, was laid to rest today due to acute kidney failure.

“Dehra was just special; She was the most loving, carefree, happy creature we have ever had the privilege of taking care of.

"She touched so many hearts, sprayed so many faces and was so fundamental to our lives here at LWP.

"We couldn’t have loved her more if we tried and we will all carry a piece of her in our hearts always.

"We cannot express how devastated we are at her loss.”

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney houses its Bengal tiger cubs in a state-of-the-art sanctuary named Bengal Gardens, featuring a Tiger Temple, Lake and an amazing indoor housing environment. It is one of the largest enclosures of its kind, with amazing viewing windows and a 200ft indoor housing environment.

For more details about Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, visit lincswildlife.com.