Lincolnshire's new Mayor sets out her priorities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly elected Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire has said they plan to “root out waste” in the county and “keep taxes low”.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform UK’s Dame Andrea Jenkyns was elected with a majority of 39,548 votes over their nearest rival, Conservative Rob Waltham. Turnout was at 30 per cent.

In her victory speech, Dame Andrea promised to work “tirelessly” for the people of Lincolnshire every day. “We have a new dawn in British politics,” she also said, adding her party’s leader Nigel Farage will one day be “a magnificent Prime Minister”. “Inch by inch, Reform will reset Britain to its glorious past.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said in her victory speech she would fight for farmers and “fight against the destruction of our countryside by Ed Miliband”, in an apparent reference to solar farms. Later, members of the press asked her about her priorities as Mayor.

Reform UK's Dame Andrea Jenkyns at the Grimsby count

She promised to “root out waste”, even though as Mayor, she has no actual powers to tell councils what to spend their allocated cash on. “Because the most important thing is people are struggling. We must keep taxes low, council tax low. And get to work on building up the skills agenda and ensure that we also finally fix the infrastructure problems across Lincolnshire.”

She reiterated she would create a Transport for Greater Lincolnshire body, “where we get stakeholders, even from charities, and decision-makers to finally get Lincolnshire moving”.

“I will set up a Lincolnshire-wide business association, where we will unite the county businesses, the great industries, and to ensure they’ve got a voice,” she also re-pledged. Asked what was the one thing she hoped to achieve in her four-year term as Mayor, she said: “I want Lincolnshire to be thriving. I want the next generation to not have to leave the county for better jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want them to be able to get around the county. And I want those, even with special educational needs, like I’ve got myself and my son’s got, to be given that start in life. I want to make Lincolnshire a better place for everyone.”

Asked how she would work with Conservative councillors on the Greater Lincolnshire Combined County Authority (GLCCA) after her extraordinary remarks on the campaign and criticism of opponents in her victory speech, Dame Andrea said: “I’m going to be the bigger person.”

The other candidates in attendance at the overall result declaration – Labour’s Jason Stockwood, Lincolnshire Independents Marianne Overton and Conservative Rob Waltham – all walked out during Dame Andrea’s victory speech in apparent disgust with remarks made by her.

Mr Stockwood has since posted on social media his thanks to those who have supported his campaign, including his family, and stated in his message: “While tonight isn’t our night, this isn’t the end. I remain committed to Greater Lincolnshire, to listening, to service, and to helping deliver the future we all deserve.”