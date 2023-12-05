Lionesses horsing around for charity

One of the members’ daughter has a field and horses and so it seemed like a great idea.

Three Lionesses spent a pleasant morning sitting in the sunshine monitoring the horse to mark down where it left its droppings.

By selling squares in a treasure hunt/spot the ball style, they raised £500 for Kesteven Rideability, an organisation which provides opportunities for disabled youngsters and others to experience riding. The Lionesses had visited a few years ago and seen for themselves what a wonderful job they do.