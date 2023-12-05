Register
BREAKING

Lionesses horsing around for charity

The Lioness Ladies Group have been busy selling squares for a 'Horse Plop Competition'
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:36 GMT
Three Lionesses carefully watching the field for the Horse Plop Competition!Three Lionesses carefully watching the field for the Horse Plop Competition!
Three Lionesses carefully watching the field for the Horse Plop Competition!

One of the members’ daughter has a field and horses and so it seemed like a great idea.

Three Lionesses spent a pleasant morning sitting in the sunshine monitoring the horse to mark down where it left its droppings.

By selling squares in a treasure hunt/spot the ball style, they raised £500 for Kesteven Rideability, an organisation which provides opportunities for disabled youngsters and others to experience riding. The Lionesses had visited a few years ago and seen for themselves what a wonderful job they do.