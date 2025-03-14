Local manufacturer of advanced vegetable handling equipment achieves BSI quality accreditation

This internationally recognised certification awarded to Spilsby-based Tong Engineering highlights the company’s dedication to quality management and continuous improvement.

A leading manufacturer of advanced vegetable handling equipment has received SO 9001 accreditation by BSI (British Standards Institution).

It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Tong Engineering team. Under the leadership of Process Improvement Manager, Jim Worley, the company has conducted a comprehensive review of its operations, implementing a structured plan to drive sustained and

measurable improvements over time.

“This accreditation is the result of a tremendous team effort,” said Jim Worley. “We have refined our processes and established a solid framework for ongoing improvement.

"While this is just the beginning of our journey, ISO 9001 certification demonstrates our focus on ensuring every product meets the highest standards, from initial design to final delivery and installation.”

Recognised globally as the benchmark for quality management systems, ISO 9001 certification reinforces Tong Engineering’s position as an industry leader.

“Quality has always been at the heart of our business,” said Edward Tong, Managing Director of Tong Engineering. “Gaining ISO 9001 accreditation is not just about meeting a standard, it’s about ensuring that we continue to evolve, improve, and provide our customers with the best solutions in the industry. I’m incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and drive towards this achievement.”

As Tong continues to innovate and lead in post-harvest handling solutions, this recognition underscores the company’s commitment delivering high-quality, UK-manufactured handling equipment underpinned by unrivalled operational efficiency.