Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He’s out in all weathers but still loves it – and now a Skegness lollipop man has been rewarded for his long service.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul O'Callaghan has been a School Crossing Patrol Officer – as it job now known – for 23 years.

Rain or shine, every school day you will see him outside The Richmond School in Richmond Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week he was awarded a long service award from the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (Lincolnshire County Council) to recognise 10 of those years and his exemplary conduct.

Lollipop man Paul O'Callaghan with his long service award.

Paul began his career in Norfolk after answering a newspaper advert and has been at the Richmond School for three years.

"Getting a long service award has been the highlight of my career but I love it,” he said.

"As far as I know, I am the only lollipop man in Skegness. It’s a different challenge everyday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’re not sure what the weather is going to be but even when the rain is dripping off my nose I have a smie on my face.”

Mum Joe Clark uses the crossing with her two children every school day. “I think more schools should have School Crossing Patrol Officers,” she commented. “This is such a busy road, especially in the summer with the traffic to the holiday park.

"It gives me peace of mind and also helps the initial conversation with my children about road safety.”

Principal at The Richmond School Vicky Ross said: “I’d just like to thank Paul for his service in all weathers. He always has a smile on his face.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Smith, Lincolnshire Road Safety Officer, said: “It is with our deepest and sincere thanks to Paul for all of his hard work and dedication.

"He is out in all weathers, all year making sure pedestrians cross safely.

"Thank you for your service Paul'