A publicans of a Saxilby pub have been honoured with a prestigious award to mark their 30th anniversary at the reins.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The long-service award from the pub’s owners, Star Pubs & Bars, recognises the contribution that Mike Brown and his son Wayne Brown have made to The Anglers in Saxilby over three decades.

Mike, 75, who has lived in Saxilby since 1950, became the publican of The Anglers in 1993 after a career as an electrician.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former accountant Wayne took the helm during the pandemic, having helped out at the pub since Mark started out.

Mike Brown and his son Wayne have been presented with a Long Service Award

Mike has not called time yet, however, and remains a key member of the team, gardening and undertaking essential maintenance to ensure the pub remains an attractive feature of the village’s high street.

During their tenure the Browns have invested more than £40,000 to keep The Anglers in top condition and plans for further renovation include removing a false ceiling to reveal the pub’s original beams.

Mike said: “I’ve loved my time at The Anglers and, at my age, feel very lucky to still be involved in a job I enjoy so much.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The customers make The Anglers special, it’s like a big family with a wonderfully friendly atmosphere.

“It’s brilliant to see Wayne take over. I know The Anglers is in safe hands.”

Wayne said: “I’ll stay here as long as the villagers want The Anglers.

“Running the pub is in my blood. Like dad I love the job and being involved in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Anglers has been here for nearly 200 years, and I want to preserve it for future generations.”

The pub provides free space for clubs and groups to meet and for local residents to celebrate special occasions from wedding anniversaries to baby showers and there is also an array of activities to get people together.

Dan Littlewood, Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager, said: ”It’s a great honour to present this award.

“The Anglers is a thriving local with a loyal following, and it’s all down to Mike and Wayne’s hard work.