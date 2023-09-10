Louth Lions install new bench
Louth and District Lions provide a new bench in the play park on Spire View Road, after the previous bench was damaged and then subsequently removed several years previously.
A spokesman for the Louth Lions said that as there was nowhere for parents or carers to sit when their children were playing in the park, and decided to do something about the lack of seating.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Lions requested permission from East Lindsey District Council to replace it, and they have now provided a new bench, which has now been installed and has been well received by those using it.
Pictured at the new bench in the play park with local children are, from left: Lions president Andrew MacKenzie, Lion Pete Wilson, Lion Malcolm Lamb and Lion Jayne Jacklin.