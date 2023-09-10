Louth Lions install new bench

​A new bench has been installed in Louth to address the lack of seating in the town thanks to the diligence of its friendly Lions.

Pictured at the new bench, from left: Lions president Andrew MacKenzie , Lion Pete Wilson, Lion Malcolm Lamb and Lion Jayne Jacklin with local children.

​Louth and District Lions provide a new bench in the play park on Spire View Road, after the previous bench was damaged and then subsequently removed several years previously.

A spokesman for the Louth Lions said that as there was nowhere for parents or carers to sit when their children were playing in the park, and decided to do something about the lack of seating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lions requested permission from East Lindsey District Council to replace it, and they have now provided a new bench, which has now been installed and has been well received by those using it.