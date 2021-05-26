Louth Morrisons colleagues do their bit for young cancer patients

Charity news

Staff are currently holding a fundraising fortnight (May 17-30) for CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading charity for young people with cancer and Morrisons charity partner, with a variety of fun games and competitions available to help raise cash, in addition to sales of pin badges, key rings and bracelets.

This Saturday (May 29) the staff members will be running a tombola in store, and shop floor staff will be dressing up with a ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme.

With the support of Morrisons, CLIC Sargent will be opening a brand new ‘Home from Home’ in Manchester named Jack’s House.

CLIC Sargent’s Homes from Home are free places for families to stay, for as long as needed, close to the hospital where their child is receiving treatment. This can sometimes be many miles from home.

The charity is calling on the people of Louth to show their support by purchasing a CLIC Sargent Jack’s House pin badge, available exclusively at Morrisons stores for a suggested donation of £1.

The Manchester Home from Home will be named ‘Jack’s House’ after 12 year old Jack Thompson who has fundraised over £100,000 for CLIC Sargent, largely in Morrisons stores

Claire Lonsdale and Debbie Williams, Community Champions at Morrisons Louth, said: “We are really excited about our fundraiser on Saturday 29th, and customers will even get to see a side to the management team never been seen before!

“Customers are welcome to donate cash at the checkouts but we now have a CLIC Sargent button on our tills. Customers can ask to add a donation to their shopping via this button & it is just added to the bill. We are proud to support CLIC Sargent with fundraising to help open Jack’s House. Every pound raised and every pin badge sold helps CLIC Sargent support families in Lincolnshire and around the country cope following a devastating cancer diagnosis.”

Holli Kellett, Morrisons partnership lead at CLIC Sargent, added: “A huge thank you goes to Morrisons Louth], for organising such fantastic fundraising.

“All money raised will support young people who have had to travel across the country for cancer treatment, making sure they have a free comfortable place to stay surrounded by others who understand what they are going through.

“The store’s enthusiasm for fundraising shows the ongoing dedication of Morrisons colleagues for CLIC Sargent, and we can’t thank them enough.”