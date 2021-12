The combined cast.

A Little Nativity starred children from the Enchanted Forest and Neverland classes – a mix of pupils from reception and Years One and Two.

Due to the coronavirus, it was not just reception children who were performing a Nativity play for the first time, but those in Year One as well.

Youngsters chose which parts they wanted to play and narrated and sang the Nativity story together across two performances to parents.

The Neverland class.

Headteacher Helen Hunt described the atmosphere during the shows as ‘magical’.