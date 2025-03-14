Callum Whitehead (left) is planning a charity walk for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of his grandfather. He is pictured with Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds Centre.

A 25-year-old Wainfleet man is planning a charity walk from Lincoln to Skegness, carrying 30kg on his back.

Callum Whitehead says he is taking on the challenge next month to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK in memory of his grandfather, who passed away due to the disease.

"The reason I am carrying 30kg on my back is my grandad was in the army and that was the average weight of his bag that he would have to carry during his time in the forces.” said Callum, who is a carer for his father.

"Training has been going well and the weighted vest is currently on order and also on its way.

“My aim this year is to raise over £500 and beat the previous year’s challenge when I raised over £200 with a leg wax.”

Callum plans to promote his challenge and raise more awareness for the charity by holding a stand in the Hildreds Centre on Saturday, March 22.

He added: “I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to Steve of the Hildreds Centre who has supported me from the very beginning in trying to help me gain donations.”

Callum plans to set off from Lincoln on April 26 and arrive in Skegness on the 27th, when a finishing party and raffle will be held at the Ex servicemen’s Club in Skegness.

To make a donation, see Callum at the Hildreds Centre or visit his GoFundMe page ‘Walk from Lincoln to Skegness’ at https://gofund.me/664ad3bd