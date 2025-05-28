Meet the Skegness gentle giant 'bird whisperer' who has rescued two more chicks

A cricket that Malcolm also rescued.

He’s 6ft 5ins and still growing due to a generic condition – but to wildlife he’s a gentle giant that numerous species have approached to be rescued.

Local entertainer Malcolm Mason made his latest discovery in his garage in Winthorpe.

His partner, Dee’Dee Lee, was with him and explained: “We went to the garage and sadly found a little female bird that had passed away.

"We searched for hours to see if there were anymore birds in there but couldn't find any.

“The next day we went back and as soon as Malcolm went in, this very tiny little chick, hardly able to fly, went straight to him.

"Malcolm carefully cupped it in his big hands and then we heard another chirping.

"Our daughter Penney rescued it as it was trapped near a window.

"We put them safely in a box with breathing holes while we made sure there were no more birds in the garage

“Happy there were only two we decided, like we've done many times before, to take them home and put them in our hedge.”

Dee’Dee said they have no idea why little birds seem to fly to Malcolm, who has Multiple Micro Duplication and is expected to grow even taller.

"We take them back home and we have a big massive hedge that we call the adoption house,” she said.

“So far we have rescued sparrows, pigeons, blackbirds, ducks and many other birds.

“Other creatures and even bees live in our adoption hedge.”

There latest rescues are doing very well. “We made sure the little birds had food, water and were safe,” said Dee’Dee.

"They hopped into the hedge and luckily for them the nest with the sparrows in took them in. So another job well done!”