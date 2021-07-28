Michael’s ‘Meridian Meander’ after family’s battles with prostate cancer

Michael Armstrong and Matt Corrigan at the Meridian Line in Eastgate, Louth. (Photo: John Aron).

Michael Armstrong, 69, set off from Louth on Tuesday morning (July 27), heading south through Spalding, Cambridge, and due to arrive in Greenwich tomorrow on his ‘Meridian Meander’.

Michael has been joined by his former boss, Matt Corrigan, who was the CEO of the Lincoln Business Improvement Group before retiring.

Michael is raising money for Prostate Cancer UK, in memory of his brother Brian, who died at the age of 68.

Michael has also recently battled the disease after having a blood test – despite having no symptoms – just a year after his brother passed away.

Thankfully, following an intensive course of treatment during the lockdown last year, Michael’s PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) level has now been deemed ‘undetectable’, and he will now simply require a check-up every six months.

“My brother Brian died of prostate cancer as he ignored his symptoms.

“I myself had no symptoms. I got checked when Brian died – ‘all clear’.

“A year later, I don’t know why, but I got checked again and straight into treatment.

“I ended up having high dose brachytherapy treatment and three weeks of radiotherapy during lockdown! Thank you NHS. I would just like to give something back.”

Michael told the Leader that Lincoln County Hospital had been ‘unbelievable’, and he considers himself very fortunate to have received such fantastic treatment, especially while the NHS was under pressure with the first wave of coronavirus.

Michael is encouraging men over the age of 50 to visit their GP and ask for a PSA test, adding: “You can find out just from a blood test, which gives an indication. It’s not invasive.”

So far, Michael has raised over £2,200. To find out more or make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/b0989e04.

You can also tune in to BBC Radio Lincolnshire at 2.45pm on Wednesday and Thursday (July 28-29) for a ‘phone in’ update from Michael.