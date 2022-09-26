Million-selling author coming home to Louth
A Louth author who has sold millions of copies of his books is coming home to sign copies of his new book
Million-selling local thriller writer Nick Louth will be signing copies of his newly-released title The Body in the Stairwell at Boyes in Louth from 11am to 1pm on Friday (September 30). Copies of many of his other DCI Gillard crime books will be available too.
Nick said: “It will be great to be visiting Boyes again, and I look forward to talking again to many of my existing readers and meeting new ones,' he said. 'I can promise that The Body in the Stairwell is my most edge-of-the-seat thriller to date.”
The Body in the Stairwell sees wealthy property lawyer and money launderer Johnathan Hale back home in Surrey after a nightmare experience in a U.S. jail. The police have him under secret surveillance.
But Hales's fears lie elsewhere. His plea bargain has earned him the enmity of The Reptile, a notoriously cold-hearted gangster, now confined for life in a maximum-security jail in Arizona thanks to Hale. He's taken precautions, moved house, hidden his identity and installed security for his wife and family. But still... what if The Reptile escapes?
For DCI Gillard it should be just another week at work. But before long he is involved in a desperate manhunt that will test him to his very limits.
Nick Louth will also be appearing at the Lincoln Book Festival on Friday October 14th, on the Lincolnshire Crime Writers Panel with Samantha Lee Howe, George Mann and Lynn McEwan. Entry is free, and the event starts at 6.30 p.m. at The Collection, Danes Terrace, Lincoln, LN2 1LP