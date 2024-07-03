MISSING: Have you seen Trevor who is missing from the Spilsby area?
Officers are increasingly concerned for the welfare of Trevor, who was last seen in the Spilsby area on Saturday (29 June) at around 7.30am.
He was last seen wearing dark jacket, beige trousers carrying a shopping bag, and is not believed to have travelled out of the county.
Trevor is white, with short grey hair, and around 5ft 10” tall with a medium build.
A spokesman said: “Officers have been carrying out searches in the local area and we now hope that an appeal to the public might be of assistance.
“We know that the picture we have is not the best quality, but it is the only one we have available.”
Anyone who can help police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting PID number 117621.
