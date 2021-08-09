Matthew Hunt, 45, has been a retained firefighter at Misterton fire station for just over 14 years.

He said: “I absolutely love the job, it can be very demanding but also extremely rewarding too.”

Matthew first ran the London Marathon in 2011 and managed to secure a ballot place for the 2020 race after nearly ten years of trying, but unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic it was postponed and is now going ahead in October.

Matthew Hunt is planning to run the London Marathon in his full fire kit

Matthew said: “I knew I wouldn't be able to beat my previous time so I decided that I would run this marathon wearing my full fire kit, including helmet, boots and a breathing apparatus set.

"I have been training hard and have been out and about on the roads with the breathing apparatus set on and have also done a few long runs with my fire kit on.

"I've yet to put it all together, but will be doing that very soon.

"I guess it might look a little weird if you see my running around the local villages.

"Training has been really hard with work, a six-year-old, four-year-old and one on the way to keep me busy but I am determined to finish.”

Matthew is also raising funds for the The Firefighters Charity which helps firefighters whether they are injured, ill or in need of psychological support.

The charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

Matthew said: "If anyone feels they could spare a few pounds for this amazing charity then please visit my just giving page to donate, any amount will be appreciated so much and it will spur me on in training.”

If you would like to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matthew-hunt75.