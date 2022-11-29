MP Victoria Atkins welcomes support for 29,092 pensioners in Louth & Horncastle this winter

Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins has “warmly welcomed” support for more than 29,000 pensioners in her Louth & Horncastle constituency over the winter.

As the country tackles global cost of living pressures and rising energy prices, the Government has announced that, from this week, more than 11 million pensioners – including 29,092 here in our constituency – will automatically receive their regular Winter Fuel Payment, which is boosted by an additional £300 this year.

The latest payments are in addition to the £400 given to every household, as well as the Energy Price Guarantee which is worth on average £900 this year and will be worth £500 next year.

Commenting, Victoria Atkins said: “I welcome the vital action the Government is taking to support pensioners this winter.

"With the news that 29,092 pensioners in Louth & Horncastle will be receiving the £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment as part of their annual Winter Fuel Payment, as well as the news that the Triple Lock is being protected.

"Raising awareness of the support for pensioners was a pivotal aspect of my Winter Support Summit which I held recently with local organisations, and I would also encourage those who qualify for Pension Credit to take this up.

"Not only is it worth more than £3,500 on average a year but it is a gateway to further crucial support.

“There measures will give pensioners much needed support this winter and protect the most vulnerable in the face of rising prices.”

The Government are also protecting the State Pension Triple Lock and uprating benefits in line with inflation, delivering the biggest State Pension increase in history.