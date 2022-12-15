A multi-million pound project to bring new investment, opportunities and facilities to Sutton on Sea moved a step closer this week.

Sutton on Sea's proposed Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens.

East Lindsey District Council approved a key agreement for the redevelopment of the Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens at the Full Council meeting on Wednesday (December 14), where councillors voted to enter into the Section 30 Agreement with the Environment Agency, which sets out the Council’s liabilities towards any uplift in future sea defence improvement costs over the next 50 years.

With the agreement now in place, the Council will now seek planning consent for the approved technical and construction works on the project, with construction aiming to begin in Spring 2023 and to be completed by May 2024.

Advertisement

Councillor Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the coastal economy, said: “I am delighted that councillors have this week supported us in taking another major step towards delivering this long-planned and transformative project for residents and visitors in Sutton on Sea.

Sutton on Sea's proposed Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens.

Advertisement

“We have worked with our partners and in consultation with the local community to create something capable of having long-lasting benefits for the local area, replacing and reinvigorating the historic Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens and bringing fantastic new facilities that will not only benefit Sutton on Sea but the entire Lincolnshire Coast.”

The Colonnade project is part of the Connected Coast Town Deal and has been approved by the Government to receive £4.2m of Town Deal funding, with the remaining costs funded by the Council.

Advertisement

The proposed development is designed to deliver economic growth to the area and provide residents and visitors with state of the art facilities, while the Section 30 Agreement will also help to ensure future community safety as provided by the sea defences.

The final plans for the site now also include a Changing Places toilet and a first-floor viewing platform within the main pavilion, as well as two new craft studios beneath the seasonal overnight lodges, new sensory play facilities, additional seating areas, and space for pop-up events and markets.

Advertisement

There will also be increased planting and community gardens, a new dunes landscape and additional walkways, as well as the popular paddling pool, anchor water feature, and tennis courts remaining available for public enjoyment.

Councillor Martin Foster, the Council's champion for the project, said: “This crucial agreement with our partners at the Environment Agency will help to ensure that these game-changing plans for a new Colonnade and Pleasure Garden can keep moving forwards and bring new opportunities, investment and facilities for our residents and visitors for many years to come.

Advertisement

“We are now just a matter of months away from when we hope to be able to start physical works on the site, and make these much anticipated and exciting plans a reality for Sutton on Sea.”

Chris Baron, Chairman of Connected Coast, added: “The approval of this agreement is an important milestone in the redevelopment of the Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens, taking us ever closer to bringing new facilities and opportunities for Sutton on Sea.

Advertisement

“By working in partnership, we have arrived at an agreement which clearly demonstrates the shared commitment to maintaining the vital sea defences.