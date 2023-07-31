Register
Music afternoons at Woodhall Spa museum

Summer concerts will be making a welcome return to The Cottage Museum at Woodhall Spa this month.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:17 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:18 BST
Woodhall Spa's Cottage Museum begins its Music in the Garden series of concerts this weekend. Image: Philip GrovesWoodhall Spa's Cottage Museum begins its Music in the Garden series of concerts this weekend. Image: Philip Groves
Woodhall Spa's Cottage Museum begins its Music in the Garden series of concerts this weekend. Image: Philip Groves

​The Woodhall Spa Community Band opens the Music in the Garden season this Sunday, August 6, and promises to be a great afternoon of entertainment.

On August 13, local vocalist Al Brown, who specialises in singing popular songs from the 1960s, will be bringing his own brand of music to the museum grounds, which should resonate very well with the audience.

The following week, August 20, The Silver Lions Ukulele Band will be playing.

Ukulele groups are always popular at these concerts and this small group of local people who love playing the ukulele, should be no exception.

The last concert in the series this year will be on August 27 with ‘Sing It Loud’, a fun and friendly singing group from Woodhall Spa.

They sing a wide range of songs and everyone is welcome.

With a life-long passion for singing and working in communities, Liz McIntosh leads the singers with warmth, humour and enthusiasm and believes that singing with others is a fundamental community-building activity and that singing is for everyone.

Each concert will run from 2pm to around 4pm, with an interval at 3pm, when The Courtyard Cafe will be open serving refreshments.

Admission to all the concerts is free, but donations will be welcome.

The museum is also running two free Family Fun Days, from 10am to noon, with the first one this Wednesday (August 2) with creative clay, and then August 16 with masks.

No booking necessary.

Visit the website at www.cottagemuseum.co.uk for more information.