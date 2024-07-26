New councillor will represent young families in the town

Caistor's newest councillor Aimee Finlay

An ‘inspiring’ community spirit has encouraged a young mum to be a town councillor.

Aimee Finlay has filled the vacancy on Caistor Town Council left by the recent resignation of Phil Richardson. Having worked in the town for the past four years, the young mum says she has been keen to get involved and having moved into Caistor this year decided now was the time.

She said: “Finding out there was a vacancy was such a great opportunity and just at the right time. I thought you know what, this is my chance to really become more of an integration into the community in whatever way I can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working at Caistor Lakes on the Brigg Road, Aimee is aware of the importance of tourism to the local economy and is also impressed by the dedication of residents who volunteer their time to make it somewhere people want to visit.

She said: “The community spirit here in Caistor is so inspiring; you only have to walk around the town to know all the hard work behind it and that is a testament to the residents, the town council and everyone involved in the community. It is just so inspiring and I want to get involved in any way I can. I do champion Caistor whenever I can. As people check in we suggest places for them to go and to see. We do have people come and check in at Caistor Lakes regularly purely for Caistor in Bloom, so I do know it’s a massive part and a big draw for people.”

Most importantly for Aimee, she feels being a town councillor will help represent a missing section of the town’s community. “I am in my early 30s; I am a young mum and with that brings a part of the demographic that I don’t think is represented as well as it could be on the town council, especially as it puts me in an environment at the school gate where I might be approached a little bit easier,” she said.

"It is quite daunting coming to a town council meeting, especially for residents that are younger or might have just moved to the community, so I think it might give a new perspective and would be beneficial to everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad