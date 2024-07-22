New cycle park for Keelby

Councillor Owen Bierley, left, and Cllr Trevor Wright.

​New and upgraded facilities in a West Lindsey village have been welcomed by local families.

Keelby, in the very north of the district, has benefitted from a new cycle park and a refurbished play area. The cycle park, at Keelby Village Green, was officially opened by Councillor Owen Bierley, during the recent village gala.

The project, which also included new outdoor exercise equipment and a revitalised over five’s play area, was led by Keelby Parish Council, and supported through West Lindsey District Council’s Community Grant Scheme, as well as other funders.

People using the new play area and refurbished play equipment have been delighted with the results. One villager, who was at the official opening, said: “My kids love going round on their bikes. We taught my youngest to ride his bike on the cycle park and it was perfect. Really good idea.”

Chairman of Keelby Parish Council, Coun Trevor Wright has been pleased with the feedback. He said: “We are keen to ensure that residents have access to the best recreational facilities, as this was a high priority when consulting on our recently published Neighbourhood Plan. It’s fantastic to see the village green buzzing with children using the new facilities and having fun, whilst their parents can relax in the picnic area. We’ve had a lot of very positive comments and would like to thank West Lindsey District Council for their continued support.”

The recent Gala event saw hundreds of people from the community and beyond enjoying local bands, dog shows, entertainment and great food.

Coun Owen Bierley, ward member for Caistor and Yarborough, which includes Keelby, said: “I am always absolutely delighted to see for myself the bike park and exercise equipment being so well used. These facilities are a great community resource and we’re pleased to have been able to provide funding to support Keelby ParishCouncil in delivering this project.”

The Community Grant Scheme is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund.